Haunted houses adapting to pandemic

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Meanwhile some haunted houses in the area are back open and adapting amid the pandemic. The Cadaver Zone in Webb City says they’ve seen more people come out this year.

Masks are not mandatory at The Cadaver Zone. But they’re encouraging everyone to follow CDC and local health department guidelines. And they are taking extra safety measures for visitors.

Chas Ziulkowski, Owner of The Cadaver Zone, said, “We’ve opened up our waiting area a little bit so people can spread out a little bit more. But other than that we send small groups through anyways so it’s not like we have big crowds in any one place at any one time.”

He says if you don’t want to wait in line, you can take a number a wait in your car until it’s your time to go through.