Grove hosts drive through testing site

GROVE, Ok. — The Grove area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Delaware County, so, today a drive through testing site was offered for those wishing to be tested.

The site is a collaboration between the Delaware County Health Department, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Delaware County Emergency Management, Grove Police Department, Grove Fire Department, and Grove EMS.

A physician’s order was not needed to be tested.

But, in order to be eligible, those wishing to be tested needed to be experiencing a fever of one hundred point four degrees or higher, have a cough or shortness of breath, or be in close contact to a laboratory confirmed positive case within the last 14 days.

Those unable to make today’s testing are encouraged to call their physician if they experience symptoms.

Sean Bridges, Delaware County Health Educator and Public Information Officer: “Their primary care physician will give them the directives on whether or not they need to be tested, but we encourage everybody that feels like they may have come in contact to follow the guidelines that have been put out by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Social distancing, monitoring their symptoms, safer at home.”

205 tests were done during today’s event.