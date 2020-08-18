Grove High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19

GROVE, Ok. — Principal Bobby Kreutz and Assistant Principal Renae Dozier of Grove High School have announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Protocols issued by the CDC, State Department of Health, and the school district are being set forth to decrease potential spread including constant cleaning, nightly spraying of disinfectant, daily temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations.

It’s been determined through contact tracing that no other sites have been impacted.

Contact tracing is continuing and those individuals who have been in close contact with the staff member have been notified.

Principal Kreutz and Assistant Principal Dozier reminds everyone to continue washing their hands, continue practicing social distancing, and continue to wear a mask at all times in Grove High School.