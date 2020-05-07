Grove city officials taking a cautious approach to reopening

GROVE, Ok. — Grove city officials say they are taking a cautious approach to reopening.

Donnie Crain, President of Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “This has been a very unprecedented situation here locally as well as nationally and so we’re taking a very cautious approach with it.”

With many businesses like retail and restaurants starting to open, Grove city leaders say they’re taking time reopening.

“Very much focused on the numbers and trying to make sure that this situation doesn’t get worst but only gets better.”

All city facilities remain closed to the public.

Ed Trumbull, Mayor, Grove, said, “Those are some issues that we do have to address in the future and completely reopening because we obviously voted last night to not reopen the pool yet, the splash pad will remain closed, also our playground equipment.”

Wolf Creek Park, the location for several national level fishing tournaments, is reopening.

“We never closed it to individuals but we are reopening to fishing tournaments. Although because fishing tournaments require a dual-permit, one form the city and one from GRDA, GRDA also has to determine whether or not they will start issuing permits for fishing tournaments. “

Both anticipate if the numbers look good, that more businesses will open in the coming weeks which will be very important as tourism season approaches because Delaware county brings in.

“About $188 million year from tourism.”

“Our businesses, they’re just as concerned as others are about making sure that this doesn’t get worst because obviously we’re hoping to salvage what we can of the season and so the better that we can keep the number of cases down, here locally, and throughout this area, the better for our businesses,” said Crain