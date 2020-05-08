KANSAS — A group of Kansans are asking Governor Laura Kelly to stop rent and mortgage payments.

The coalition — Rent Zero Kansas — says that the Governor’s executive order on evictions and foreclosures doesn’t go far enough.

They don’t want to pay rent or mortgage payments for the remainder of the Governor’s emergency declaration — and all unpaid debts to be forgiven once the pandemic ends.

They say it’s unrealistic that people struggling will be able to pay multiple months of back rent once the Governor’s order is lifted.

Brandon Irwin, Renter’s Together MHK, said, “You get to the question of whether or not you believe that everybody deserves housing and if the answer is yes to that, then we do what we have to do right now to keep people housed.”

The group is also asking the Governor to help provide homes for homeless Kansans during the pandemic.