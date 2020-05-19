Grand Lake Casino announces plans to reopen

GROVE, Ok. — Grand Lake Casino has announced plans to reopen.

The casino will reopen this Thursday morning at 10.

General Manager Dusty Logan says there will be several measures in place to keep both employees and customers safe.

Among them, visitors will be checked for a temperature in excess of 100 degrees, all customers and team members will be required to wear protective face coverings, guests will be asked to practice social distancing, and no food, drinks, smoking, vaping or e-cigarettes will be allowed on the casino floor.

Sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the facility, and table games will also be closed until further notice.

www.grandlakecasino.com