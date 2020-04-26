Govornor Stitt asks President Trump to declare coronavirus pandemic an ‘Act of God’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to declare the COVID-19 pandemic an ‘Act of God’ so the oil and gas industry can receive aid.

Stitt went on Twitter Saturday and shared a letter that he sent Trump.

Stitt said he wants Trump to declare the pandemic an ‘Act of God’ so that the government can provide aid to help the oil and gas industry and protect the environment.

The tweet and the letter are as follows:

Stitt recently announced a three-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy.