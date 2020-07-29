Governor Stitt back at work after recovering from covid-19

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt returns to his office two weeks after testing positive for covid-19.

The Governor posted on Twitter that he was happy to be back to work and encouraged people to regularly wash their hands, keep socially distant, and wear masks if distancing isn’t possible.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new positive cases of covid-19 and 13 more deaths today.

509 people in sooner state have died of coronavirus.

But, the actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because of the low number of people tested and those unaware they may have the virus because they experience no symptoms.