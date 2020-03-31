Governor Parson to extend order prohibiting groups of more than 10

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Governor delivered another update on the state’s effort to curb covid-19.

The total number of cases in the state are now more than 1,000 with 13 deaths.

The Governor said the order prohibiting groups of more than 10 from gathering in the state will be extended.

It was set to expire April 6th.

Governor Parson said he does not yet know how long it will be extended but does expect that there will be need for that order for another 30 or 60 days.

He said one of the biggest areas of concern continue to be the deliver of personal protective equipment to those who need it.

He said the state’s Emergency Management Agency is working to get shipments out to hospitals, law enforcement, fire departments, and other first responders.

I asked the Governor through an email when he expects Missouri to reach the peak of the problem he said it could come in the middle of April but believes the best case scenario is that the state is 60 to 90 days away from getting through this virus.

Gov. Parson, said, “But I do look for somewhere between the middle of April and I think we’re gonna get some new information, some new to statistics, I hope so, you know, to be able to do that And hope we start turning the corner. But the reality of it is is that I think we all have to all realize and that Is going to be a long term. I don’t want to give false hope to anybody. Nobody’s really knows when this virus is going to peak and when it’s not. A lot of guesstimates are out there, but I do think win you look at some of the national experts and some of the experts that we have in the state, I think April will be a bit of a telltale month.”

The Governor continued to stress the importance of social distancing and staying home when possible.

He thanked Missourians who are doing just that and said that’s what will help the most.