Governor Parson stops in Joplin to talk about telemedicine

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Governor stops in Joplin to take a look at the benefits and challenges of telemedicine.

More and more Southwest Missouri patients are scheduling appointments with doctors online – but making that virtual connection isn’t always an option.

Steve Douglas, Access Family, said, “Especially if you get into McDonald County, Newton, Barton, those areas that are really rural with a lot of farming, they don’t have a lot of good infrastructure for bandwidth and that’s important.”

Workers at Access Family Care are hoping to see a broadband expansion.

They shared their goals for more access to healthcare online with Missouri Governor Mike Parson during a stop at their Joplin clinic.

Mo Gov. Mike Parson, R, said, “What I am learning as I tour the state – these problems exist in St. Louis and KC, not just in rural Missouri or Joplin Missouri.”

Gov. Parson says expanding telemedicine has been a long term goal of his – that’s gotten even more crucial during the pandemic.

“What happened in that first six months as this began and people started staying at home – how did they provide the services how did telehealth work. But then more importantly how are we going to move forward with telemedicine so it’s easy to look right now, we’re still dealing with the virus – what’s it going to look like six months from now?”