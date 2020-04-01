Governor Parson still avoiding state wide stay at home order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson outlined the latest efforts to fight covid-19.

We know know more about the state’s plans to set up additional spaces to treat patients if there is no room at area hospitals.

The Governor continues to stand by his decision to avoid a state wide stay at home order, he said it’s a decision he evaluates daily and believes with many rural counties seeing few cases, he is leaving stay at home orders up to local communities.

For now the Governor is relying on social distancing and an order prohibiting groups of more than 10.

The state is also addressing some crowding issues at state parks.

Four State Parks, Castlewood, Elephant Rocks, Watkins Woolen Mill, and Weston Bend State Parks will temporarily close beginning April second and will remain closed through April 30th.

The Governor expects the number of coronavirus cases to continue to rise as more testing becomes available.

Here are the details he released about the locations the state is scouting as possible places for medical care if hospitals are overcrowded.

Gov. Parson, said, “We have looked at several possible locations, including the Kemper Arena and the Independence Event Center in Kansas City,the Edward Jones Dome and the Americas Center in St. Louis, the Hammond Student Center and JHQ Arena in Springfield, Missouri Southern Legget and Platt Arena in Joplin, the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, The Hearns Arena in Columbia and today they are in Kansas City again assessing two possible sites.”

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the Governor’s likely opponent in November shared a message on social media tuesday calling on the Governor to issue a state wide stay at home order.

The Governor dismissed that call, characterizing it as being political.

There have been others in the medical community who have asked the Governor for a state wide stay at home order.

But again at this point, the Governor is leaving that decision up to local communities.