Governor Parson offering $50 million in grant programs for Missouri business

MISSOURI — Governor Mike Parson is offering $50 million worth of grant programs for Missouri businesses.

$20 million of that is allocated to the PPE production grant program.

It is part of Missouri’s Show-Me Strong Recovery program, and is intended to help increase production of personal protective equipment to help slow the spread of covid-19.

It will award manufacturers grant funds to reimburse them for high PPE production costs.

This includes purchasing equipment, retooling, upgrading, and expanding facilities to increase PPE production.

Erin Slifka of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce says businesses in our area may be eligible.

Erin Slifka, Mkt & PIO, Joplin Chamber, said, “We do have quite a few manufacturers and businesses that have retooled their workforce. And manufacturing is our number one industry in the area, so there are opportunities for many of these are businesses to get reimbursed.”

Funding from the program comes from the CARES act.

Interested businesses can apply online.

showmestrong.mo.gov