Governor Parson holds first briefing since video of crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks surfaced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today marks Governor Mike Parson’s first briefing since video of large crowds converging on businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks surfaced.

On the issue of the lake, the Governor expressed his disappointment but said he will leave it up to local authorities to decide if any actions should be taken against the businesses hosting big crowds.

The video has been shared around the world.

An employee at Backwater Jack’s told me patrons had their temperature taken and once they reached capacity, it was one out and one in the rest of the day.

The state’s Health Director said even in a pool, social distancing will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director, said, “We don’t want the people to quit the prescription we’ve given them they need to go the full course which is social distancing, no matter where you are?”

But the governor said it won’t be his administration taking any action against any of those businesses.

Gov. Parson, said, “I as the Governor of Missouri don’t want to get on the issue of local issues, what they decide to do on the local levels is up to them. That’s their businesses their, that’s their people there, their economy depends on a lot of that that’s go to be decision people back there make, back home I want to say make decisions on that.”

We also learned during the briefing that Health Director Randall Williams was unaware the state was combining two types of testing in its data.

Last week he said other states were combining their testing data to inflate their numbers and that Missouri was not.

He said his staff was following CDC guidelines when they combined the numbers.

Also today the Governor announced he will move Medicaid eligibility expansion to the August ballot instead of November.

Voter turnout is typically lower in August than November.

The Governor said the sooner the state knows whether it must prepare for Medicaid expansion the better.

He is opposed to Medicaid expansion saying expansion would result in budget reductions in other areas to pay for expansion.

His likely opponent in November, State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a statement saying Medicaid expansion in other states have led to cost savings.

This issue is expected to be a big part of her effort to defeat the Governor.