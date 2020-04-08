Governor Parson extends protections to first responders amid covid-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri first responders will receive an added protection from the state.

Governor Mike Parson announced an emergency rule during this afternoon’s briefing.

The Governor said the emergency rule will allow any first responder who tests positive for covid-19 to have that illness considered as being considered in-the-line-of duty.

The Governor was joined by first responders for Tuesday’s briefing.

A representative from the Fraternal Order of Police said the emergency rule will mean a great deal to its members.

He said the job of a first responders has become even more dangerous with the threat of coivd-19.

He said 5 KCPD members have tested positive with approximately 25 in quarantine.

He said eight have tested positive in St. Louis with 55 in quarantine and in Springfield – 13 officers in quarantine with several officers waiting for test results.

Gov Parson, said, “Our Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTS are tireless public servants who compromise their own safety to ensure the safety of others. They risk themselves each and everyday. As a result of their duties they are more likely to be exposed to covid-19 while on the job”

The Governor also talked about the effort to help those filing for unemployment.

More than 100 Missourians filed unemployment claims last week.

Parson said the additional federal payment of $600 a week should be paid out as soon as next week.