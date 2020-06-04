Governor Parson expresses gratitude to protesters and law enforcement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — We now know more about the role the National Guard is playing in the effort to maintain peace in the state of Missouri.

Governor Parson discussing their role during today’s briefing in Jefferson City.

Our Capitol Bureau Reporter Jeff Bernthal breaks down today’s efforts to maintain peace and the latest on the fight against covid-19.

The Governor expressing gratitude to both protesters and law enforcement for what he called very peaceful protests across the state.

After meeting with St. Louis activists and leaders on Tuesday the Governor’s office released photos of meetings he held in Columbia on Wednesday.

Gov. Parson, said, “I think that’s why it’s important to have these meetings that’s why it’s important to meet with the African-American community right now and try to not only say yes we know there’s a problem but what are we going to do for the end game. What are we going to do to try to change things in the state.”

The Governor also wanted Missourians to know the National Guard is currently being used in a support role to free up local law enforcement to address any issues.

When asked he said they could make arrests.

“But we don’t want that to be perceived like we’re going out there putting the National Guard upfront doing a military maneuver of some kind. They are really there as a support role and to help local law-enforcement is what we’re doing so every day goes by that we can promote that and ask people to protest peacefully maybe help us to know when it’s over and when they say it’s over go over and whoever’s left you know we can deal with that situation.”

The Governor said it’s possible as many as 2,000 guard members could be activated in the coming days.

The Governor and the Health Director report good news on the fight against covid-19.

They say hospitalizations are down and there’s no indication of any additional positive tests stemming from a Lake of the Ozarks visitor who tested positive.