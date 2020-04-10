Governor Parson closes schools for the remainder of the school year

JEFFERSON CITY,Mo. — Missouri’s governor is ordering all public and charter schools to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

He made the announcement during his daily briefing.

The Governor said the state can tell Missourians are staying home based on the drop in the amount of traffic MODOT is seeing across the state.

But there are concerns about the wide open highways leading to more serious accidents because of speeding.

They report seeing a dramatic increase in the number of speeders.

Many roads looking empty in part because of schools being closed.

The Governor and the Commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Thursday’s announcement to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year was not made lightly.

Schools are ordered to remain closed except for nutrition and child care services.

School work will continue but will need to be done virtually.

The decision was made to keep students, teachers and staff safe.

The Governor says he knows how this order could have an especially difficult effect on graduating seniors.

Gov. Parson, (R) Missouri, said, “My granddaughter is a senior at a small school. So for you seniors out there, I understand how disappointing this will be to not have that graduation ceremony, but we will work with DESE, we will work with the superintendents across the state to make sure you get the opportunity to walk down that aisle to receive that diploma at some point at the remainder of this year. We will try to make that happen. I know you’ve worked hard for 12 years and we want to make sure you have the opportunity to do that.”

The COO of Schnuck Markets also joined the Governor talking about efforts to keep customers safe.

He said the store is ordering workers to wear masks and providing them for them.

And encouraging shoppers to do the same.