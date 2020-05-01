Governor Parson cautions Missourians to continue social distancing after stay at home order ends

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson cautions Missourians to continue social distancing even after the statewide stay at home order is over.

And protesters traveled to the Missouri Capitol concerned about the well being of Missourians who cannot afford their rent or mortgage payment tomorrow.

Those protesters are are asking the Governor to do more to keep people in their homes.

They gathered outside the Capitol after the Governor delivered his daily briefing.

And they marched to the Governor’s mansion in hopes of having their voices heard.

Governor Parson began his briefing by addressing some of those concerns.

He said federal relief money will provide additional housing resources.

He said money could be used to help those at risk of becoming homeless and those who have lost their home.

He said state efforts include $9 million in rent assistance to those hurt by covid-19.

Protesters want the Governor to issue a moratorium on on evictions.

As far as Monday goes the Governor knows people are anxious to resume their routines.

Gov. Parson, said, “With May 4 just a few days away I want to remind Missourians how important it will be to continue social distancing. Throughout the reopening process. We must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our families friends and fellow Missourians so remember use common sense and most importantly follow the social distancing guidelines.”

We also heard from the Director of Elementary and Secondary Education.

She said the state will not be providing one size fits all approach to hold those ceremonies some districts that are smaller might be able to hold ceremonies in way larger districts cannot.