Governor Parson back in the Missouri Capitol after making stops in Joplin and Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson – back in the Missouri Capitol this afternoon after making stops in Joplin and Springfield.

The state is now under a new set of guidelines after the statewide stay at home order expired on Sunday.

The governor said yes, the number of positive cases has increased, but he says so has testing. He said if you look at the big picture, including hospital capacity, he believes lifting the order now was the right thing to do.

Governor Parson, said, “I Think the next two weeks are critical…”

During his briefing the Governor was also asked about whether he believes Missourians should be wearing face masks.

“I think its up to the individuals.”

We also learned that federal relief dollars will be in the hands of some local county governments later this week.

And the health department plans on unveiling a new website with more details about the some of the data the Governor has been using to make major decision.

The Governor also extended four executive orders that lifted certain regulations.