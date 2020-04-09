Governor Parson announces Missouri plan for potential hospital overflow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — We now know more about the state of Missouri’s plan to prepare for potential hospital overflow as a result of covid-19.

The Governor also announced more personal protective equipment will soon be getting into the hands of first responders.

The Governor acknowledged that one of the biggest challenges right now continues to be meeting the demand for personal protective equipment.

First responders and hospital workers have expressed concerns over having enough equipment to safely treat patients without putting their own lives at risk.

The Governor said a shipment of protective equipment is being distributed to a regional distribution site and will be sent to law enforcement and fire service agencies across the state.

We’ve reported on the Missouri National Guard scouting out potential sites for hospital overflow if needed.

The Governor has not said that he expects there to be an overflow, but says the guard is prepared if needed.

Governor Mike Parson, (R)-Missouri, said, “We know there’s an increasing concern over hospital bed space, equipment and alternative care sites. we continue to communicate with medical experts, hospitals across the state, review the date and keep track of bed spaces and equipment and right now Missouri is in a good place.”

General Levon Cumpton, Mo. National Guard, said, “Today our team is on site in the St. Louis area starting the pre-construction process at an existing hotel in Florissant that will provide over 100 additional beds. The construction of this facility should start this weekend and have the potential to start accepting patients as early as next week.”

The other big news here at the capitol.

Lawmakers approved a spending authorization bill that gives the governor and his administration the authority to spend approximately six billion dollars to fight covid-19.

The vast majority of that funding will be in the form of emergency federal dollars.