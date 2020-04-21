Governor Parson announces budget cuts totaling to $47 million

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Governor Mike Parson announced over $47 million in budget cuts to pay for necessary items to deal with COVID-19.

According to Governor Parson, the most significant cuts will be impacting the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as the Department of Health and Senior Services.

“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever dealt with before, and like many families during this time, we are having to make adjustments and cut back on our state expenditures,” Governor Parson said. “These are not easy decisions, but this is the right thing to do to ensure our budget is balanced and that we are financially prepared to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 going forward.”

The last time the governor announced budget cuts was about a month ago that totaled to around $180 million.

To see a list of the different departments and programs receiving cuts, click here.