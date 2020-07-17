Governor Parson announces $15 million program to help tourism industry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The governor has announced a $15 million program to help Missouri’s tourism industry recover. Many people say that they do not plan to travel for the rest of 2020.

Some of the funds will go to marketing tourism and travel in the state. The guidelines for the distribution of the funds will be shared later this week.

“If Governor Parson was really serious about helping Missouri’s tourism industry, he would do much, much more to stop the spread of COVID-19. On a day when parts of the state hit a record number of COVID-19 deaths, the Parson administration came across as out-of-touch and oblivious to the public health crisis devastating Missouri’s communities,” writes Missouri Democratic Party spokesperson Kevin Donohoe.

The state has seen a $300 million decline in tourism decline from April to July 2020. During a normal year the Missouri tourism industry provides more than 280,000 jobs, generates nearly $11 billion in spending.

The economic activity attributed to tourism is vital to the state’s economy. Businesses can sign up for relief here.

During Thursday’s press briefing Dr. Randall Williams said there are 7,000 COVID-19 tests backlogged in the state and it’s because DHSS does not have enough people to file the information in the department.

“We have about a four-day backlog that equals 7,000 tests and we are working as hard as we can to train other people and DHSS to do that job,” Williams said. “We have a rule in DHSS, if we get a positive test, we get that out in an hour and I’ve insisted on that because I want our local health departments to know within an hour if they have a positive.”

Williams said the backlog is in filling the information of the test.

“As it comes into the file processing and putting it into the computer, we’re running about four days behind,” Williams said.