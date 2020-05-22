JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson outlines the strategy to expand covid-19 testing.

The state will be moving forward a plan involving three plans of action.

Our Capitol Bureau Reporter Jeff Bernthal is in Jefferson City with a closer look at what type of testing will be done in the days ahead.

The Governor said at this time testing is the most crucial aspect for moving the state forward.

The Governor and the Health Director outlined the three types of testing the state will be using to reach a goal of conducting 7,500 tests a day.

The state will continue to use a box-in strategy where they conduct rapid testing in facilities such as nursing homes where at least one person has tested positive.

There will also be community sampling in the coming days where testing sites will be set up in various communities where anyone can be tested.

And sentinel testing involves going into state facilities such as prisons to conduct continuous testing.

The Governor said even thought it’s still too soon to know whether students will be in classrooms this fall or learning on line he said testing can go a long way to finding out the answer.

Gov. Parson, said, “That school season is coming flu season is coming and we are going to be an operations here in the next four or five months so as much testing as we can do now it prepares us for that season too and that’s critical for us to move forward because the one thing I think there is going to be some remarkable things done with some of the drugs that are out there hopefully a vaccine but right now that’s hopeful thinking and…But I’ve got to prepare that we don’t have that.”

The Governor will not be holding a briefing on Friday.

He said he continues to encourage Missourians to use social distancing through the Memorial Day Weekend.