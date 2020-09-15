Governor Kelly warns of budget cuts if KS doesn’t improve covid response

KANSAS — Governor Kelly is warning of potential big budget cuts if Kansas cannot turn around its coronavirus response.

The state has recorded more than 1,500 new virus cases and 23 deaths since Friday.

This puts Kansas over 500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Governor says the Spark Task Force is working to distribute the final round of federal funding.

Which will include money for additional testing.

But she says the federal government must give states more help to avoid budget cuts.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “Across the board, in education, in transportation, in the pension contributions. I mean it will be drastic and very harmful.”

The Spark Task Force will meet on Wednesday to approve the $290 million in final round funding.

None of that money can be used for state debt or lost revenue.