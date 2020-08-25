Governor Kelly warns Kansans to take coronavirus seriously

KANSAS — Kansas has more than 1500 new coronavirus cases since just last Friday. And Governor Kelly is putting out a warning to Kansans to start taking the virus seriously.

At her Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Kelly said Kansas is moving in the wrong direction. And she says with schools and universities starting, that cannot happen.

The Governor adds that she is grateful for the work school districts have been putting in to starting school and keeping students and staff safe, but she says it’s also up to the communities surrounding the schools to help keep the doors open. This means wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when you are sick. And the Governor says this includes children as well.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “The science is clear, children can catch and can spread the virus and while they may be asymptomatic, their teachers and their families won’t be.”

The question of Fall sports continues to be a topic of debate across the state. Governor Kelly says she understands how important sports are to the players, coaches and the community, but she says now is not the time to be playing close contact sports.

“It would probably be a good idea to consider reversing the sports and move spring sports to the fall. Those tend to be more individual: cross country, tennis, golf. And then move some of the more contact sports into the spring, in hopes that we’ve got a vaccine by then.”

Governor Kelly says that her administration has no plans to delay school start dates.

But she says they are keeping a close eye on the rising coronavirus numbers.