Governor Kelly turns to Supreme Court to enforce executive order on church limits

TOPEKA, Ks. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is turning to the Supreme Court to enforce her executive order on church limits.

On Wednesday, the state’s top Republican lawmakers voted to strike down her order limiting church events to ten members or less.

The Governor is now saying she doesn’t believe lawmakers had the right to rescind her order.

She hopes to get a quick decision from the court to keep the mandate in place before Easter this weekend.

Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “What the LCC did yesterday in concert with the Kansas Attorney General weakened and confused our emergency response efforts, putting every Kansan at risk, I will not standby when the lives are in jeopardy, and I will not allow the rule of law or the constitution to be trampled on during an emergency.”

Kelly says she believes most Kansans will stay home this weekend.

But she wants to make sure there isn’t an opportunity for a large gathering.