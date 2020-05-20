Governor Kelly to meet with President Trump

KANSAS — Governor Kelly will be meeting with President Trump tomorrow to discuss coronavirus response in Kansas.

The Governor says she plans to speak with him about the impact the virus has had on the state’s meat packing industry.

She also wants to talk about mental health services available for farmers and veterans — and the state reopening plan.

Governor Kelly adds she will also ask the President to consider giving states federal money to fill in revenue losses due to the coronavirus.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “That’s imperative if we are going to save, not only the Kansas economy, but the national economy.”

Kelly will be joined by the Governor from Arkansas.

She says she will be wearing a face mask, despite the president choosing not to wear one.