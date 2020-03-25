Governor Kelly signs order allowing Kansans more time to renew tags and licenses

KANSAS — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signs an executive order to give drivers more time to renew their tags and driver’s license.

Executive Order 2012 allows Kansans more time to renew their licenses and tags during the covid-19 pandemic.

Drivers will now have until 60 days after the expiration of this executive order to do the renewals.

The Governor signed this order to give Kansas who may not have the time to renew their licenses or registration the ability to continue to drive without fear of issues.