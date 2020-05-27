Governor Kelly says she will veto the legislature’s coronavirus bill which would limit her emergency powers

TOPEKA, Ks. — Governor Kelly says she will veto the legislature’s massive coronavirus bill that would limit her emergency powers.

Governor Kelly says she is extending the statewide emergency declaration for another 15 days, but she says it’s now up to the counties to decide how quickly or slowly to reopen.

The current emergency declaration will expire at midnight and then be replaced by the new declaration.

Under the new declaration, the Governor’s phased reopening plan will become a suggestion.

It will be up to county health officials to decide regulations.

The Governor says she will not be putting any new restrictions on businesses or gathering sizes.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “Just because I’m lifting most of the Executive Orders does not mean the current threats from COVID-19 are any less than the threats we’ve faced over the last few months. Quite the opposite.”

Governor Kelly says her executive orders from now on will only focus on the economic recovery of the state.

The new emergency declaration will be in place until Wednesday, June 10.