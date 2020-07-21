Governor Kelly releases latest executive orders on schools

KANSAS — Details of Governor Laura Kelly’s latest executive orders on schools are out.

The Governor signed one executive order and is sending another to the state Board of Education for approval.

First the Governor is requiring that everyone at K through 12 public and private schools wear masks.

That excludes when students are eating or those with disabilities.

People have to keep a six foot distance from each other, except for in person instruction in classrooms.

Students and faculty will have their temperature taken before entering the building and hand sanitizer must be applied at least once an hour.

Kelly says it’s just too risky not to put precautions in place for the nearly half a million Kansas students, staff and their families.

Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “I can remember very clearly the first time I sent my kids to daycare, my husband and I spent years after that building immunity to all the stuff they brought home from school. Right now we don’t know if this virus has an immunity, we don’t have a vaccine for it so we can’t afford to let those kids go in, get it, carry it home to their families.”

The Governor is also hoping to sign another executive order that will push back the start date of schools to September 8th.

That issue will be voted on by the ten member state board of education on Wednesday.