Governor announces 5 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, school closures

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The governor announced five more ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases in the state. The affected individuals have had contact in Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski and Grant Counties.

Hutchinson recommended that all schools in those counties be closed until further notice.

The Little Rock School District, Pine Bluff School District, Bryant School District and Bauxite School Districts have already announced Thursday they are closing.

The total number of presumptive positive cases in the state is now six.