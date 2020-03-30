Gov. Parson approves waivers to help medical workers and talks about extending social distance order

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson approved two waivers to help nurses and physicians help treat patients and discusses increasing the social distance order.

One waiver, Gov. Parson has approved allowed full reciprocity for physicians and surgeons. This lets these medical professionals licensed in other states help in Missouri.

He also temporarily waived a regulation requiring a collaborating physician and advanced practice registered nurse to be within 75 miles of each other.

Gov. Parson also talked about extending the social distance order which expires April 6.