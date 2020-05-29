Gov Parson announces phase one of the Show Me Strong Recovery plan will last longer than expected

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced today that phase one of his Show Me Strong Recovery plan will last longer than expected.

He said phase one which includes social distancing requirements will continue through June 15th.

The governor said based on the data his administration is analyzing he believes the state is in doing a good job in terms of fighting covid-19.

Gov. Parson, said, “We are extending phase 1 not because Missouri has taken a step back but because we want to make sure we are fully prepared for phase 2.”

The Governor was asked if the weekend scenes from the Lake of the Ozarks were a factor, he said no.

The Governor said a big part of the decision to extend the order involved the fact the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are facing bigger challenges than more rural parts of the state.

And june 15 is when current executive orders are set to expire.

The current state order includes restrictions on how many customers can enter a business based on building size and includes a six foot social distancing requirement unless performing a job that requires closer contact with individuals.

“Extending phase 1 to June 15 aligns us with our executive orders as well as the state of emergency in Missouri. Additionally some communities across the state are further along than others when it comes to reopening and economic recovery. Extending the order will give us, these communities more time to prepare and align with us at the state level as we continue working towards phase 2.”

One thing that’s been clear is that there’s been little enforcement of social distancing guidelines.

The Governor repeated today he will leave that up to local authorities and does not intend on having state authorities monitoring how far people are standing apart.