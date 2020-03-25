Gov. Mike Parson Requests President Trump to Approve a Major Disaster Declaration

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Governor is requesting the President to approve a Major Disaster Declaration for the state.

Governor Mike Parson says this would make federal assistance available for state and local emergency response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says with a situation of the severity and magnitude, he feels this step is necessary.

Parson’s request includes two statewide programs:

The first, Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling. Which will help individuals and families who are struggling financially or with their mental health.

The second, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. That will help local governments and non-profits with their responses to the pandemic.