Gov. Kevin Stitt temporarily stops state-paid out-of-state travel to slow coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is putting a temporary stop to all out-of-state travel paid for by the State of Oklahoma in another effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Stitt placed a moratorium on state-paid out of state travel by issuing a fifth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07. The amendment also temporarily relaxes peace officer and Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) certification requirements, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.

“The State is working to ensure we continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and provide our agencies with the flexibility they need in order to execute on their essential duties,” said Gov. Stitt. “These measures will help us ensure our law enforcement agencies have the necessary manpower as we continue to respond to this crisis while also limiting non-essential travel.”

The amended executive order also does the following:

Relaxes statutory requirements for completing training to become a certified peace officer for the duration of the emergency and for thirty days after the emergency is declared to be over.

Waives any requirements that county reserve deputies, municipal reserve officers or other duly appointed reserve peace officers in Oklahoma be CLEET-certified prior to serving in an individual capacity or be accompanied by a CLEET-certified peace officer prior to becoming CLEET-certified for the duration of the emergency and for thirty days after the emergency is declared to be over.

Click here to read the Fifth Amended EO 2020-07.

