Gov Kelly to issue executive order to delay start of Kansas schools

KANSAS — Governor Laura Kelly will issue an executive order to delay the start of Kansas K through 12 schools.

Schools will now begin September 9th.

The Governor says this will also delay all school activities, including sports.

The order will also put mandates in place for all K through 12 schools to follow — such as face masks for students 6th grade and up and social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Governor Kelly says the delay is necessary for schools to be able to prepare for the students’ return and also lower coronavirus cases in the state.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “I cannot, in good conscience, open schools when Kansas has numerous hotspots where cases are at an all-time high and continuing to rapidly rise.”

The Governor’s order will be reviewed by the state board of education next week.

They will also decide the mandates that must be followed by school districts.