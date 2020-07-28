Gov. Kelly considering partially closing Kansas again

KANSAS — Governor Laura Kelly is threatening to move Kansas back to partial closure due to high coronavirus case numbers.

The Governor says she is disappointed with the lack of progress Kansas is making. The state has gained more than one thousand new coronavirus cases since Friday.

If things don’t begin to look better by as soon as next week, Governor Kelly says she will recommend the state move back to phase two of the reopening plan. This means gatherings would be limited to just 15 people, and bars and nightclubs would have to close. But it is still up to the county commissions to enforce the Governor’s orders and Kelly says she hopes they will help move Kansas in the right direction.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, said, “The fact that they got the authority to yea or nay an executive order, I’d like them to reconsider some of the decisions that they’ve made.”

The Governor says that not only are cases increasing, but hospitals are once again becoming stressed, and the patients are becoming younger — with 37 being the median age, according to KDHE.

“I think of all of the hard working Kansans did in the beginning of March and it seems like a lot of that work was for naught.”

Governor Kelly says she will be closely monitoring the coronavirus numbers and will determine next week if closures need to happen.