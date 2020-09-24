Golf gaining popularity during pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many types of businesses have been hit hard by covid-19, with many going out of business altogether. But one in particular isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving. According to the National Golf Foundation, rounds played across the U.S. during the month of June were up 14% over last year, and up 20% in July compared to that same month in 2019.

Twin Hills General Manager and Golf Pro says the same thing holds true here.

Doug Adams, Twin Hills General Manager & Golf Pro, said, “In August 2019, which is normally pretty busy, we did 1,650 rounds, this August we did 2,500 rounds.”

Adams says at least some of those rounds played in August were the result of tournaments that were moved to that month after being canceled in early Spring. But even so, he says business has been good. And players like Charles Keeter are taking advantage of the benefits of a sport that’s ideal for social distancing.

Charles Keeter, Golfer, said, “I love the outdoors so those opportunities are great and since you aren’t restricted by the Covid, that to me is a tremendous benefit.”

Not only are rounds up throughout the U.S., so is the demand for golf clubs. The same organization says golf equipment sales were up 32% in August of 2020 compared to 2019. And Adams says it’s been hard to keep with that demand.

“Luckily we’ve been able to get golf balls and gloves and some apparel, but the hard goods, which is the clubs itself have been difficult the last 30 to 60 days,” said Adams.