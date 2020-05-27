GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Golden City held its grand re-opening of the town with a Madness on Main Street event to allow residents a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather.

David Banwart, Golden City Resident, said, “A lot of people are asking us, ‘are we having this?'”

Rain or shine, there was not a sprinkle of a doubt for the residents of Golden City.

“And we say, ‘yes’ … They’re looking forward to it for the simple fact been inside for so long without nothing to do and no place to go.”

Madness on Main Street offered residents a place to be. An opportunity to be a part of the grand re-opening of Golden City not only for citizens to find themselves outside, but a chance for small businesses and vendors to get back on their feet

Dan Scott, Golden City Resident, said, “The focus of this event is all about community. And we do it to let vendors come, small businesses reopen, bring people to town on a week night, and provide some entertainment for them. Something to do and it kind of takes us back to the days of when i was a kid growing up in a small town when there were a lot of people on the street.”

From finding your feet to the rhythm of live music to cruising down Main Street in a classic car, the event presented a sense of a normal life.

It’s a traditional event that happens every so often, but today made it a little extra special

“People have been cooped up long enough and we’re just really enjoying being outside. We’ve been doing this little thing for a couple years and it just kind of happened to fall tonight and people have been able to come.”