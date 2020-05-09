Golden City comes together for those having trouble getting food or hygiene products

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — The community of Golden City has come together for those individuals who have had a difficult time getting food or hygiene products on a normal basis.

Shannon Higgins, Golden City Mayor Pro-Tem, said, “I guarantee you this isn’t just, you know, this town doing it. It’s every small community”

When the the small community of Golden City called, community leaders answered in a big way.

Those individuals struggling to find food or hygiene products with stores running out of stock or other impacts of covid-19 are being taken care of with essential boxes.

These boxes include items such as paper towels, soap and canned goods

“I know school districts were concerned about students not getting fed because a lot of times, you know, the meals they require are at the school. We made sure that no one group of people was left out in the cold as far as getting what they needed”

Golden City has handed out more than one hundred boxes and counting thanks to churches and other local vendors who have helped make donations possible.

They organize different sized boxes based on need and whoever could use assistance, Golden City is here to make peoples lives a little bit easier

“It’s important for everybody to understand that no matter what goes on, you know, you can’t always depend on some outside source coming in to save you. And it’s extremely important for your community to go out and help each other despite political beliefs, or religious beliefs, or anything like that. You have to come together to take care of yourselves.”

If you’re looking for help, contact the city.

Please call 417-537-4351 and give your name, amount of people in your household, any allergies, as well as your address.