Galena Unified School District announces graduation date

GALENA, Ks. — The Galena Unified School District announces a graduation date for the class of 2020.

Due to covid-19, the district was forced to postpone many end of the year celebrations to keep their students safe.

The district’s board of education approved for their graduation to be held on Sunday, June 27th.

The ceremony will be held on campus, abiding by social distancing guidleines.

Toby VanCleave, Principal, Galena High School, said, “It’s a rite of passage for graduation, many of these kids have been with us, we’re a small town, we have about 71 in our graduating class, this year. Many of them have been together since pre-school here so they got 12-13 years in the experience, so it’s a big deal for us.”

Vancleave adds, if more safety restrictions were put in place by that time, they would abide by them.

The school will also hold a senior parade on May 17th for their students as well.