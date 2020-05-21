Galena preparing swimming pool for reopening

GALENA, Mo. — The city of Galena is preparing its swimming pool for reopening.

Under Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s reopening plan, the pool must remain closed at this time.

City leaders say it takes a few weeks to get the pool up and running.

The pool area will undergo some needed maintenance.

The pool is being cleaned and painted, the filtration system must be checked, and the pool needs to be filled.

Lance Nichols, Mayor of Galena, said, “We’re getting ready because when the Governor says it’s ok, we’re going to open up our pool. The pool is a popular place for Galena and we feel it should be opened, getting things back to normal.”

Nichols says once the pool reopens, they will continue following guidelines set forth by the Governor.