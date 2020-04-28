Galena Elks Lodge is permanently closing after more than 100 years in the community

GALENA, Ks. — The Galena Elks Lodge is permanently closing its doors after more than 100 years in the community.

Membership numbers have dropped significantly in the last few years.

And right now, they can’t host bingo every week.

Membership and bingo fees helped cover operational costs at the lodge.

Ronald Atkinson, Treasurer, Galena Elks Lodge, said, “We knew it was coming. It was just a matter of how long the money would hold out. Bingo is has probably kept us open for the last 10 years, probably or close.”

The lodge will close their doors on May 31st.

The Elks plan to put the building on the market.