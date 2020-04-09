Funeral Homes feeling impact of covid-19

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Funeral homes across the country are taking a financial hit because of orders to limit social gatherings.

Derfelt Funeral Home in Baxter Springs says they’ve had to make numerous changes to adhere to state guidelines.

The funeral home has had to upgrade its personal protective equipment, officiants will wear scrubs instead of traditional suits, and funerals are limited to 10 or less close family members and the officiants.

While many funeral homes are taking hits to their financial revenue, Stephen Derfelt says he’s thankful to be on the opposite end of the trend, with business still being steady.

Stephen Derfelt, Derfelt Funeral Home, said, “The people that we serve in this area are typically very traditional, so a lot of what we’re doing is the same types of services, the same type of financial arrangements, with our clients and we’re just being flexible with them and meeting them with the services we have to offer right now. Our people have been really receptive to it and as far as financial implications, it’s business as usual.”

Derfelt says they’ve performed some postmortem covid-19 tests, but each case has been negative.