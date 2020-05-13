Full Potential Program offering financial aid with registration and equipment fees for most youth sports

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With some youth sports in the Four States Area moving forward with competition this Summer, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri is offering assistance to those who may need it.

Through the Full Potential Program the Alliance of Southwest Missouri is offering financial aid with registration and equipment fees for most youth sports.

There’s an application process and financial aid form to help determine who may qualify as the program covers costs up to $100 per year per students ages five through 18.

Executive Director Jen Black says the program covers other extra curricular activities as well.

The organization just wants to give kids the chance to participate.

Jen Black, Alliance Of SWMO Executive Director, said, “The goal with this program is we want kids to get plugged in, to an activity, that’s going to offer value and give them a skill of some sort and connect them with other healthy adults in their life. And so we just want to make sure they’re surrounded with that. So it does not matter the activity.”

For information about how to apply or how to donate to Full Potential contact Lisa Bushnell at 417-782-9899 or lbushnell@theallianceofswmo.org.