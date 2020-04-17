Freeman to allow visitors again starting Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Calls to the coronavirus screening center in joplin have taken a signifigant drop.

Freeman Health System President and Ceo Paula Baker says only 77 calls were made to the center on Wednesday.

Plus, a full week has passed since they’ve seen a positive coronavirus test.

Effective Friday, Freeman Health System will again allow visitors to their locations on a restricted level.

Visitors will still be screened prior to entering the hospital, but paitents will be allowed one visitor per day.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO, said, “I’m very excited about it, I’m very heartened. I’m so proud of the Freeman team. I’m so proud of our community for all the Prudent measures that have been put in place to help flatten this curve. I think when the country looks at Joplin, Missouri, they’re going to be very envious and admiring of how we’ve handled it as a community and our statistics.”

There are some instances where the new visitor policy is even more liberal, like for end of life and pediatric paitents.