Freeman says one more patient has been hospitalized for coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the total to two.

JOPLIN, Mo. — In a daily briefing today, Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker said one more patient has been hospitalized for coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the total to two.

Many hospitals, including Freeman, utilize isolation wards with negative pressure rooms to treat patients with severe cases.

Ventilation in these rooms is different than in a normal room.

Air goes backwards into the ventilation system, where filters capture any virus particles and bacteria.

The now purified air is then pumped out of the building.

Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Vice President of Medical Education, said, “This is something we’ve had available to us all the years that the hospital system has been here. Typically we have nine reverse isolation rooms, but because of the COVID-19 issues. We’ve actually augmented that quite a bit. The entire isolation unit is completely staffed with isolation rooms so that’s 11 extra isolation rooms with reverse isolation that we did not have prior to one month ago.”

Yesterday, 124 people called the coronavirus hotline. Of those, 4 were advanced for testing on Thursday.