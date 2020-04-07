Freeman providing grocery shopping alternative to employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every time someone leaves their home is another opportunity to be exposed to the coronavirus.

That’s one of the reasons why the Freeman Health System is offering employees the chance to grocery shop without having to make an extra trip out to the store.

The Freeman pop up market is located inside the Freeman West cafeteria and offers a wide range of food and beverages, some of which just require a few minutes in the microwave.

Ryan Melton, Freeman Director of Service Excellence, said, “We’re working under unusual stress and so one less stop on the way home just makes the night easier for our people so we’ve created a market that has fresh produce, milk, bread, eggs and juice and then we also have grab and go meals.”

The pop up market is open during regular cafe hours.

And yes, it even includes toilet paper and paper towels although there is a daily limit of each.