Freeman Medical Focus — Hiring Trends

JOPLIN, Mo. — The coronavirus has turned the job market upside down.

But one local hospital says it’s not only hiring, but that the demand for good workers is growing.

Jay Williams, RN, Dialysis Nurse, said, “You’ve got to be caring and compassionate.”

R.N. Jay Williams with Freeman Health System points out being a dialysis nurse is a very specialized job.

“You work with patients and machinery at the same time. so you have to become real fluent with the machine and then know dialysis.”

That’s just one of the many, many positions Freeman has open.

Mary Frerer, Freeman Chief HR Ofc., said, “Our volumes are up – the need is there and we’re going full force. Before the covid 19 pandemic hit, we were actively recruiting; there was a little lull for a while but now we are back at it.”

That includes clinical and non-clinical positions, but especially nurses, positions in the cath lab, Heart program, and dialysis.

“The demand outweighs the supply, and so that’s an ongoing effort. here at Freeman actively recruiting and retaining nurses and other clinical positions.”

You can see the list of openings by following the link below.

