JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System makes more changes to its visitor policy in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital has made the decision to restrict all routine visitors.

The only visitors who will be allowed are for end-of-life care, pediatric patients, and patients in the birthing center.

For those having an outpatient procedure done, they are allowed one designated driver.

The new guidelines started yesterday, it’s not known how long the new rules will be in effect.