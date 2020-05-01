Freeman Health System working to ensure worker safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System officials say as businesses begin to open back up next week in the state of Missouri, there are ways they can ensure the safety of workers and screen employees and visitors.

OccuMed’s Kathryn Charlton provided methods for businesses to implement screening processes for its employees and customers.

That can include issuing written procedures involving questions such as if the person has been exposed to the virus to checking temperatures.

Charlton encouraged businesses to form their own set of guidelines to follow, and on top of that–to keep washing your hands.

Kathryn Charlton, Director of Freeman Health System OccuMed Operations, said, “You want to make sure they haven’t had any type of fever in the last seventy-two hours, and that includes without any type of assistance such as Tylenol, ibuprofen, Advil, Aleeve–any of those types of things. So fever free for seventy-two hours. No symptoms, excuse me, that your symptoms of a cough or shortness of breath, those have to be improved. They don’t have to be resolved but they have to be improving.”

Charlton added to wait a full seven days when symptoms first start, ten days if you test positive, and wear a mask for at least 14 days around immune compromised co-workers.